Census deadline in three days

There are only three days left to fill out the census.

Monday, October 5th is the official deadline.

One North Alabama organization is making a last minute push to encouraging people to participate.

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton talked with the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, who explained what all is on the line.

Organization leader, Joey Hester, says it only takes about five minutes to fill out the Census, just go online and take this quick questionnaire.

He says if you don't do it, Alabama could lose the opportunity to help communities in poverty.

"We do planning for communities and the demographics are based on the Census, so it's really important to have good accurate numbers," said organization leader, Joey Hester.

For Joey Hester with the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, the census is more than just a survey.

"Those dollars that we don't get based on lack of response to the 2020 census impacts the money or funds for road improvements, school, also a lot of grants that we do for our communities for community facilities," Hester said.

Hester says his organization uses that money to help people in need.

"Getting their sewer system upgraded or water system improved, storm water drainage improvements, a new senior center," said Hester.

Not only is money on line, but congressional seats.

"That would be devastating to Alabama because that would give us less representation in Washington D.C," said Hester.

The organization reports that Alabama has an average Census response rate, but it could be better.

Right now about 66% of Alabamians have responded.

That's close to the national average which is 66.6%.

Madison County is above that with 75.9%.

Morgan County is at 71.2% but Lawrence County sits below average at 65.3%

Hester says everyone needs to be counted so North Alabama can have a successful future.

"Please. It's down to kind of a state of urgency right now," Hester said.

Hester says while Alabama's Census response rate is spot on with the nation's average -- the goal is to reach 100 percent.

The deadline to fill out the census is October 5th.

We have a link to fill out the census on our website.

Just click on the latest article about the Census on our homepage Waaytv.com.