Census deadline extended to October 31st

Alabama could lose federal funding if Alabamians don't fill out the census! The money determined from the census goes to things like road improvements, schools and community facilities. The response rates also determines congressional seats. Joey Hester from the "North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments" says everyone needs to be counted so North Alabama can have a successful

"Please. It's down to kind of a state of urgency right now," said Hester.

Right now, the national average for response is a little above 66 percent. At last check, only 63 percent of people in Alabama have filled it out.