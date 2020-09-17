Cemetary grounds keeper finds slain pet goat

Thursday, WAAY31 spoke with a cemetary gounds keeper who said he found a beloved pet goats head cut off intentionally while he was making his rounds on Tuesday September 8th.

Sushi the goat was last seen on his owner's property, Mark McLlwain, on Sunday September 6th. Police believe someone took him out of the family yard and cut his head off leaving hit in the cemetary at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Police are now searching for the person responsible.

Frank Willbanks, who goes by Bubba, is the grounds keeper who found Sushi's head.

"I found a lot of weird things out here but that was one of the weirdest," said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said he believes someone killed Sushi and placed the goats head in the cemetary because the head didn't have any chew marks from a predator on it and it's clear a human cut Sushi's head off.

"It had been sliced down to the bone and cut," said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said he's an avid hunter so he knew only a human could make a clean cut like that. He said what's even more strange is where the head was found. Yards away from any access road just in the middle of the cemetary with no visible chew marks from being dragged by an animal.

"Somebody cut it off and brought it out here and laid it down hoping it wouldn't be found," said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks and his employees searched the grounds for any blood or Sushi's body and found nothing else. Tuscumbia police said nothing about the case looks satanic. Mark McLlwain, Sushi's owner, said he's even had some people reach out to him to clear their names.

"We've had some phone calls that people left devil worshipers names on my phone anonymously and each of those people, I reached out and talked with them and they said look we have nothing to do with this," said McLlwain.

The McLlwain's just want to know who could have done this to Sushi and Wilbanks said he wants to know too because it's just odd.

"To be a pet it was just wrong," said Willbanks.

The McLlwain family is offering a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest and prosecution of Sushi's killer. Tuscumbia police believe sushi could have been taken and possibly eaten. The people responsible for this could face animal cruelty and theft charges.