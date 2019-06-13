Celebration underway on Redstone Arsenal for Army's 244th birthday

Friday marks the 244th birthday of the United States Army, but the celebration is already on at Redstone Arsenal.
On Thursday, dozens of people and soldiers gathered inside the gates to learn about the history of the Army. This year's celebration is different, as the Arsenal also wants to recognize other special milestones.
It commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The guest of honor, and the man cutting the cake, is a World War II veteran who survived the Normandy invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. To him, the Army means everything.
"I participated in it some years later, but if it hadn't been for the Army when it was created, we wouldn't have had any type of a nation today, like we do have," said Harold McMurran, a veteran and D-Day survivor.
Harold McMurran was one many veterans who traveled to France last week. He also worked the Apollo, Gemini and Saturn rocket launches.
