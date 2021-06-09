Celebration of life honors trailblazing engineer Dr. Dorothy Davidson

A celebration of life for trailblazing engineer Dr. Dorothy Davidson took place Tuesday night at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and others gathered to remember Dorothy Davidson.

Dorothy passed away on May 11th after battling cancer for almost three years. She was 86 years old.

She began her professional career in 1956. After earning her bachelor's degree in mathematics, she worked as a research mathematician for the U.S. Air force.

Later on, Dorothy and her husband, Julian, founded Davidson Technologies, a Huntsville tech company that provides engineering services to defense and aerospace companies.

Throughout her career, she received many accolades and achievements, but none as rewarding as becoming CEO and chairman of the Davidson board of directors after her husband passed away in 2013.

In addition to her career as an engineer, mathematician, and CEO, she's well known in the Huntsville community for her philanthropic work.

For more than 25 years, she donated her time and resources to organizations like the Huntsville Museum of Art, Decatur's Cook Museum, and of course the Davidson Center for Space Exploration. You can find the Davidson name all throughout the city, and you could tell by the turnout at her celebration of life how much she meant to the people in the community.