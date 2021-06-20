WAAY 31 wishes you a happy Father's Day!

We want to take a moment to thank all dads this Father's Day.

Some here at WAAY 31 are celebrating their very first.

WAAY 31 morning anchor Marie Waxel gave birth to baby Jack just this Tuesday. Just in time for Father's Day. Marie, Jack and her husband Joel were able to celebrating by taking a walk and enjoying the nice weather.

WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna and her husband TJ also got to celebrate their first Father's Day. TJ and baby Daniel made sure to rock some sunglasses and look cool this Father's Day.

Last but not least, WAAY 31's Breken Terry and her husband Jay were able to celebrate Father's Day with the princess of the Shoals Sadie Jane. She wore a shirt saying Daddy's First Father's Day. Her dad wore a pink shirt because he says he's a girl dad.

Congratulations to all dads! We appreciate your love and support. Happy Father's Day!