Cecil Ashburn Drive key project improvements

On December 6, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the final plans for the Cecil Ashburn Drive Improvement Project.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 1:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the city of Huntsville, the key project improvements to Cecil Ashburn Drive will be:

▪ Safety Improvements

▪ Skid Resistant Pavement

▪ 8-foot paved multi-use shoulders (each direction)

▪ Increased Sight Distance along Corridor

▪ Double Left Turn Lanes along Old Big Cove Road

▪ Dedicated Turn Lanes

▪ Significant Improvements to Land Trust Parking

▪ Additional Travel Lanes

▪ Concrete Medians

▪ Drainage Improvement

▪ Emergency Turnaround

▪ New Sidewalks along Sutton Road

