Cecil Ashburn Drive Shutdown: Alternate Routes

The city of Huntsville recommends these alternate routes for drivers impacted by the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure:
The following major corridors connect Big Cove/Hampton Cove to destinations to the west and can be used as alternative routes:
* US 431/Governor’s Drive via Governor’s Drive
* US Highway 72 via Eastern Bypass/Rock Cut Road
* South Memorial Parkway/US 231 via Hobbs Island Road
