Cecil Ashburn Drive Shutdown: Alternate Routes

The closure could last up to 18 months.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The city of Huntsville recommends these alternate routes for drivers impacted by the Cecil Ashburn Drive closure:

The following major corridors connect Big Cove/Hampton Cove to destinations to the west and can be used as alternative routes:

* US 431/Governor’s Drive via Governor’s Drive

* US Highway 72 via Eastern Bypass/Rock Cut Road

* South Memorial Parkway/US 231 via Hobbs Island Road

