Huntsville airport says people should feel confident traveling

The Huntsville International Airport its seeing fewer travelers. Staff there is still waiting on passenger numbers from airlines, but says their parking numbers are down about 30 percent. B

ut, a spokeswoman told us people aren't scared to travel, the need to travel is going down.

Caution rather than cancellation, that is what spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport, Jana Kuner, said the sentiment is with passengers. It's exactly what people WAAY 31 spoke with Thursday who have upcoming trips planned said they plan to do when headed to the airport.

"I'm not going crazy about it," Joanne Shanzer, who is visiting Huntsville, said.

Joanne and Bruce Shanzer just traveled from Philadelphia to visit their daughter who lives in Huntsville. They said it never crossed their minds to cancel the trip.

"We're going to be sensible, we're not going to curl up in a ball and hide," Bruce Shanzer said.

The Shanzers said they've just been taking extra precautions when at the airport.

"I bought some alcohol wipes for like the surfaces and I have an antiseptic wipe for my hands when I know there's no sink," Joanne Shanzer said.

Kuner told WAAY 31 said because of cancelled and postponed conferences, and businesses suspending travel due to the coronavirus. Their parking numbers are down about 30 percent because the need to travel dropped.

She said travelers are using the hand sanitizer dispensers at the airport more frequently and are being practical while traveling.

She said as long as passengers continue to do this, there should be no fear or need to cancel their trips.

Jorge Horta said she's going to El Paso soon. He's already started preparing, and isn't considering cancelling or postponing.

"Washing my hands a little bit more often and using hand sanitizers but other than that I'm not too worried," Horta said.

And, the Shanzers say they have no plans to cancel their upcoming trips either.

"I'm leaving from here to go down to Disney World with my younger daughter who is coming in to Huntsville so I don't think we're going to cancel we're going," Joanne Shanzer said.

Kuner said that they stand by the statement from government officials and travel organizations that healthy Americans can travel in this country with confidence.

They are reminding passengers to remain vigilant and continue to take precautions but not to be fearful.