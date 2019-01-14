Caught on camera: people running stopped school buses in Florence

People running school buses in Florence has become such a problem that one family has started recording it.

Jard Culwell told WAAY 31 he's caught multiple vehicles and even one that appears to be a city of Florence work truck speeding by a stopped school bus on Chisholm Road. Culwell said everyday his son gets on and off the school bus at the family home, and he's worried people will kill a child if they don't stop speeding by.

"They just run the bus when it's stopped. I guess they are in just too big of a hurry," said Culwell.

Culwell's son, LJ, is autistic so the family keeps a close eye on him when he's boarding and unloading from the bus because he used to take off as a child. Culwell said the problem has gotten so bad he started recording the encounters and posting them to the city of Florence's Facebook page.

"I did it to help bolster support and get more law enforcement out here and to bring awareness to the public as well. It may help someone out before a tragedy happens to their child," said Culwell.

Florence Police say they've had numerous complaints about people not stopping for school buses.

"We're all going to step up patrols in these complaint areas and even expanding further from that," said Florence Police motor officer, Troy Gurley. "When you see a school bus stopped, be prepared to stop."

Gurley said they are also going to follow some school buses on their routes. Culwell said he hopes an increased police presence will make people stop, not just for his child, but for all students.

"I worry about people not stopping for buses for any kid," said Culwell.

Florence Police said if they see you driving past a stopped school bus, they will write you a ticket.

Police said the first ticket is a $150 dollar fine and on your fourth offense, it could even be a felony. Florence City Schools officials said the district does not have school buses with outside cameras to catch people driving by.