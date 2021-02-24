Rescue caught on camera! Athens family warns others after pet almost drowns in semi-frozen pool

After suffering a close call of their own, one Athens family is warning others about the danger winter weather poses to pets.

During last week’s frigid weather, the swimming pool at Tammy and Larry Miller’s home froze.

Samson in the Miller's frozen pool Samson in the Miller's frozen pool

As you can see on the footage their Nest cameras captured, their dogs Sadie and Samson couldn’t tell it was ice.

They thought it was solid ground in their backyard.

Sadie the dachshund was light enough not to break the ice.

But the same could not be said for the larger Labrador Samson. After a step, he falls through the broken ice and has to be rescued.

Thankfully, both pets are safe and well today!