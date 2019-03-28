Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One person dead after shooting on Rooker Lane in Elkmont Full Story

Caught On Camera: Man proposes to girlfriend at Big Spring Park in Huntsville

Congrats to the happy couple!

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:35 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Photo Gallery 3 Images

One man took advantage of Thursday's beautiful weather to propose! 

Thomas Fleming took his girlfriend, Katie, for a stroll at Big Spring Park, where they had their first date. That's when he dropped down to his knee and asked her to marry him, and she said yes!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events