Photo Gallery 3 Images
One man took advantage of Thursday's beautiful weather to propose!
Thomas Fleming took his girlfriend, Katie, for a stroll at Big Spring Park, where they had their first date. That's when he dropped down to his knee and asked her to marry him, and she said yes!
Related Content
- Caught On Camera: Man proposes to girlfriend at Big Spring Park in Huntsville
- Huntsville proposes new amphitheater
- Huntsville Police seek man accused of setting girlfriend on fire
- Madison County man sues Huntsville clinic after girlfriend gets abortion
- Art installation featuring rabbits coming to Big Spring Park
- Tinsel Trail officially open in Big Spring Park
- Huntsville Utilities proposes rate increase
- Naked man caught walking down busy Huntsville street
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shootout occurs at Pensacola intersection
- Two caught on camera stealing donation jar in Arab
Scroll for more content...