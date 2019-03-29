Caught On Camera: Semi slams into school bus

ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WFFT) - No one is seriously hurt after a semi slams into the back of a school bus dropping off students Wednesday night, and it was caught on camera.
The Archbold area school bus was dropping off two students on U.S. 6 Wednesday afternoon. This home security video shows a semi crash into the back the bus, shoving the bus several feet forward as the students run toward the house.
Those two kids were the last stop. The school says bus driver wasn't physically hurt.
