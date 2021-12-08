Cattle rustler foiled after victim tracks down stolen heifers at Tennessee auction

Like a scene straight out of an old Western film, a modern-day cattle rustler struck a Tennessee family farm.

Investigators are looking for the suspected rustler, Jacob Heard, who was identified thanks to some amateur sleuthing.

Elaine and Mark Swanson noticed they were missing five prized heifers on their land off State Line Road, just over the Tennessee state line. The thief opened a gate, drove 400 yards down a dirt road to their barn area and loaded the penned cattle, likely in the middle of the night.

“I came in one day, and I found the gate was a little different," Mark Swanson told WAAY 31 on Wednesday. "I go to feed (the cattle), and they’re not there."

Mark Swanson has a normal day job, and wrangling the cattle is a side hustle. But when his animals turned up missing, he made finding them his full-time job. And his wife joined the hunt, turning to the internet to track them down.

“My wife is rather a bulldog," Mark Swanson explained. "First thing we did was we started calling all of the auction houses, because if someone stole them, they’re going to take them to auction."

The hunch paid off, as Elaine Swanson spotted their cows being auctioned off while reviewing the live auction video at a Middle Tennessee livestock auction. The Swansons spotted their animals due to the unique ear tag color they use: pink.

With that tip, investigators with the Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office were able to find out who was paid after the auction ended. Investigators sent the case to a grand jury, and now there is an indictment and arrest warrant for Jacob Heard.

WAAY 31 confirmed Heard was recently arrested and booked for another theft case in Limestone County. His whereabouts are unknown, and investigators are actively searching for him.

“We work really hard to do this," Elaine Swanson said. "You just don’t think another person is going to do this to you. It makes you very angry."

Since the theft, the Swansons have installed new surveillance cameras and gate locks, and they’re working closely with their neighbors to make sure everyone is watching out for each other’s property.