Dead, starving cows discovery prompts investigation of Colbert County cattle owner

The discovery of dead and starving cows in Colbert County prompts an investigation of the animals' owner.

The cows are located in a pasture off Cook Lane in Tuscumbia. Neighbors reported the starving cows to Animal Control and police. Currently there are two dead cows on the property, and about eight others are malnourished with their bones showing.

Destiny Grant lives across from the pasture with two dead cows and the others starving. She said at first she didn't realize the two cows were dead and just thought they were laying down.

"It's very heartbreaking. We have thought about so many times calling the animal shelter or Animal Control," said Grant.

Grant said she didn't call and report her neighbor but someone else did. Colbert County Animal Control and the Tuscumbia Police department are now investigating the owner, who officials haven't yet identified by name.

Grant said she knows him.

"At the end of the day he's never here and he's got a lot of money in that pasture and he's letting it go to waste all for nothing," said Grant.

Tuscumbia police said the owner is a long range trucker. Other neighbors said the cows are so hungry they are trying to get out of the fence.

"Somebody could run over them and hurt themselves," said William Belue, who lives near the pasture on Cook Lane.

Wednesday, Animal Control officers brought water and food for the cows and patched up the fence. Grant believes the owner should be charged.

"That is animal cruelty to the extreme," said Grant.

To seize the surviving cows the owner must sign over his rights. The county doesn't have a long-term facility to house the animals.

The owner could face animal cruelty and improper disposal of dead livestock charges.

Police and Animal Control are meeting with the Colbert County District Attorney's office to discuss the case.