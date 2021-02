Catfish Cabin in Albertville announced it is closing for good at the end of business on Sunday.

The restaurant, located at 8524 Hwy. 431 in Albertville, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Customers have flooded the restaurant’s Facebook page with shock over the closing, and thanks for many memories made there since it opened 44 years ago.

The business has not said why it is closing.