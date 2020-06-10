Decatur native Tanner Burns, family wait to see what future the MLB draft brings

Tanner Burn's baseball career started in North Alabama before going to "The Plains" to play for Auburn.

Now the Decatur native is gearing up for the next phase. The MLB Draft starts Wednesday night, and Tanner's dad, Mike Burns, says there's a lot of excitement in the house.

Tanner's name could be called as early as the first round.

"We've had a lot of phone calls with people telling us they're praying for us," Mike said. "It means a lot."

The excitement keeps the proud father up at night.

"Sleep was tough, but it's all in God's hands, that's the way we are looking at it," Mike said. "Everything will work out for the best."

Mike played pro ball for the Astros organization. He said even at a young age, he could tell Tanner was special.

"Crazy to see how everything has turned out. He grew up in a baseball family so he kind of grew up in an indoor facility and a baseball field," Mike added.

Before becoming Auburn's ace, where he averaged a 2.86 ERA, Tanner was a member of the USA Baseball National Team, on top of playing high school ball for Decatur.

The pitcher never takes a break, but on draft day, he's cleared his head.

"He's playing golf, he got out of the house so he didn't have to worry about anything," Mike said.

Mike said Tanner is staying calm throughout the draft process. Once he's selected, his only advice to his son is to stay true to himself.

"Be a good person, be yourself, don't try to do anything you're not, and be a good person in the clubhouse, that's really the key," Mike said.