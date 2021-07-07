Catching up with Cincinnati Bengals' kicker Evan McPherson of Fort Payne

Luckily in North Alabama, several athletes go on to make it to the pro-level in their sport.

One of the latest is Evan McPherson from Fort Payne. The kicker is one of the newest Cincinnati Bengals, and this week he came back to where it all started.

Evan McPherson (Photo from his Twitter account) Evan McPherson (Photo from his Twitter account)

Before McPherson was the only kicker taken in this year's NFL draft at pick 149, he was a Fort Payne Wildcat.

The former Florida Gator returned to his roots Tuesday, helping the kickers, including his brother, Alex, who is the No. 1 kicker in the country according to 247 sports, prep for the 2021 season.

It's quite the luxury to have an NFL player at practice. McPherson said he loves where he comes from, and wants these high school athletes to know what it takes to make it to the league.

"In the pro level, they're not sitting there holding your hand. You're kind of out there on your own," McPherson said. "If you can't do the job, they will go find someone who can, you just gotta make sure you're ready and you're prepared to perform at the best of your ability, I think that's the biggest difference from college to the NFL."

At Florida, McPherson scored 302 points, leading the SEC in career goal percentage at 85%.

The 21-year old said he is enjoying his new teammates, especially former Auburn Tight End CJ Uzomah.