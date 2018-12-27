Catching Up with Some of North Alabama Natives Playing in the Orange Bowl

Playing football in college is the big goal for many young athletes. For 12 guys from around the Tennessee Valley, that dream became a reality when they were recruited by the University of Alabama. Now, this year they get to say they were part of the Tide's College Football Playoff game against No. 4 Oklahoma in Miami.
WAAY 31 had the chance to catch up with a few of the players Thursday at Alabama's Media Day. Check out the video above to hear from the student-athletes who call the Tennessee Valley home.
Alabama Players from North Alabama:
- P Mike Bernier - Senior - Bob Jones
- DL Labryan Ray - Sophomore - James Clemens
- WR John Parker - Junior - Westminster Christian
- TE Michael Parker - Freshman - Westminster Christian
- OL Deonte Brown - Redshirt Sophomore - Austin
- OL Jackson Roby - Freshman - Huntsville
- OL Kendall Randolph - Redshirt Freshman - Bob Jones
- LB William Cooper - Sophomore - Huntsville
- SN Ryan Parris - Senior - James Clemens
- DB Keaton Anderson - Redshirt Junior - Florence
- DB Kyriq McDonald - Redshirt Freshman - James Clemens
- WR Chadarius Townsend - Redshirt Freshman - Tanner
