Catching Up with Some of North Alabama Natives Playing in the Orange Bowl

The Alabama Crimson Tide has 12 players from the Tennessee Valley on its roster.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 8:25 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Playing football in college is the big goal for many young athletes. For 12 guys from around the Tennessee Valley, that dream became a reality when they were recruited by the University of Alabama. Now, this year they get to say they were part of the Tide's College Football Playoff game against No. 4 Oklahoma in Miami.

WAAY 31 had the chance to catch up with a few of the players Thursday at Alabama's Media Day. Check out the video above to hear from the student-athletes who call the Tennessee Valley home.

Alabama Players from North Alabama:

  1. P Mike Bernier - Senior - Bob Jones
  2. DL Labryan Ray - Sophomore - James Clemens
  3. WR John Parker - Junior - Westminster Christian
  4. TE Michael Parker - Freshman - Westminster Christian
  5. OL Deonte Brown - Redshirt Sophomore - Austin
  6. OL Jackson Roby - Freshman - Huntsville
  7. OL Kendall Randolph - Redshirt Freshman - Bob Jones
  8. LB William Cooper - Sophomore - Huntsville
  9. SN Ryan Parris - Senior - James Clemens
  10. DB Keaton Anderson - Redshirt Junior - Florence
  11. DB Kyriq McDonald - Redshirt Freshman - James Clemens
  12. WR Chadarius Townsend - Redshirt Freshman - Tanner

