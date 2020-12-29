Catalytic converters stolen from Limestone County church vans

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck and suspect involved in the cutting of catalytic converters off vans at Sweet Springs Baptist Church in Ardmore on Dec. 23.
Watch the video below
Do you recognize this truck/suspect?
Please call 256-232-0111 with information.
