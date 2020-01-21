Case involving body found in Huntsville alley is officially a homicide investigation

Huntsville police said on Tuesday the case involving a body found in an alley is officially a homicide investigation.

Police said a Hispanic man's body was found Saturday in the 3000 block of 7th Avenue. That's off of Governors Drive in west Huntsville. He was shot, but investigators aren't sure where he died.

People in the area tell WAAY 31 they didn't hear gunshots, so his body may have been dropped off there. Police haven't released his name.