Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Case involving body found in Huntsville alley is officially a homicide investigation

Police said a man's body was found in an alley in west Huntsville.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police said on Tuesday the case involving a body found in an alley is officially a homicide investigation.

Police said a Hispanic man's body was found Saturday in the 3000 block of 7th Avenue. That's off of Governors Drive in west Huntsville. He was shot, but investigators aren't sure where he died.

People in the area tell WAAY 31 they didn't hear gunshots, so his body may have been dropped off there. Police haven't released his name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events