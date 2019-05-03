Clear

Cars crashed into Arab family's yard 5 times in 18 months

A Marshall County family wants drivers to slow down on 7th Avenue in Arab.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 5:26 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

This is after five cars crashed into their yard during an 18-month period. Right now, the family is on their third mailbox. One crash sent two people to the hospital.

"I'm just waiting for the time someone is going to dip off and hit me....Obviously, the kids can't play in the front yard," said AJ Lowe. "We've gotten so used to the sound, when this one happened, I was like, oop, there goes another mailbox."

Lowe says in his 18 months of living on 7th Avenue in Arab, five cars have slammed into his mailbox. He says, while fixing the mailbox is annoying, he's more worried about his family's safety.

"It makes me nervous to even check the mail," he said.

Arab police officers say, now that they are aware of this issue, they're going to send more officers out to patrol the road, and even use a speed trailer to determine just how bad the problem is.

Surveillance footage is courtesy of AJ Lowe

