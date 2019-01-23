Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher welcome baby boy, Jacob Bryan

The former "American Idol" winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Carrie Underwood says her heart is full after the arrival of her second son.

The country superstar posted photos of herself, her husband Mike Fisher and her son Isaiah with the newborn, who she said was born early Monday. Her post states "his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle."

The seven-time Grammy winner Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player, named him Jacob Bryan Fisher. The former "American Idol" winner revealed last year that she had three miscarriages in about two years.

The 35-year-old singer is scheduled to go on tour this spring and last year released her latest album, "Cry Pretty," which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events