Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves to play 2019 Bonnaroo fest

Tickets go on sale Thursday

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 1:04 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will feature Childish Gambino, Post Malone, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers and multiple sets from Phish.

The lineup (see the full list here) was released Tuesday for the June 13-16 outdoor music festival held annually in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. Get those here

Other top acts include Solange, The Grand Ole Opry, The Avett Brothers, Hozier, Brandi Carlile and Brockhampton.

Bonnaroo has a history of booking legacy rock acts like U2, Elton John and Pearl Jam, and this year jam band icons Phish will return to the stage for the first time since 2012 to perform two nights during the four-day festival.

Several DJ and electronic artists such as GRiZ, RL Grime, Odesza and Illenium are also playing the festival for its 18th year.

