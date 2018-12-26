Cardboard boxes can be billboards for thieves

Law enforcement officials are warning the public to not leave cardboard boxes from expensive gifts outside their homes.

"We got a lot of toys with our kids and everything, so we didn't want to advertise. These are the toys we have," said Holly Ramsey.

The recycling center on Cleaner Way is just as busy the day after Christmas as some stores are the day before.

"We've had in our neighborhood what we call lazy burglars where if you leave something out if your car's unlocked, they'll just snatch and go," said Ramsey.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office warns that boxes advertise what Santa just delivered. That's a message that resonated with David Cybuck.

"I started hearing about people who were robbing porches and it all clicked, 'Wait a minute. I just told the neighborhood I got a giant TV,'" said Cybuck.

Cybuck says he made last minute plans to make sure thieves aren't window shopping in his front yard.

"I brought it here to the recycling center to one recycle it and two not advertise to the whole neighborhood or whoever else that might be in my neighborhood," said Cybuck.

Even though police send the warning every year, while driving around a few Huntsville neighborhoods, WAAY 31 saw boxes of holiday goodies from toys to televisions. This is a mistake Cybuck says he won't be making.

"Now that I've had that mindset to think, 'Hey, what could go wrong?' I've started to bring stuff here," said Cybuck.