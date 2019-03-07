Clear
Carbon monoxide leak leads to Rainbow Elementary School closure, evacuation

Rainbow Elementary is closed for the day.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:13 AM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 10:16 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Due to a carbon monoxide leak at Rainbow Elementary School, Madison County Police report that students are being taken to Discovery School for parents to pick them up.

Rainbow Elementary is closed for the day.

John Peck, Madison County schools spokesman, says there was a boiler breakdown at the school.

He said all children were safely removed from the school.

Parents are encouraged to pick their student up at Discovery Middle at the earliest convenience.
Students will remain at Discovery and lunch will be served for those who must stay until normal dismissal time.

School buses will transport Rainbow students from Discovery at the normal dismissal time.

