Car wreck kills one teenager, injures three others

Eighteen-year-old Makenzi Farley died at Huntsville Hospital Saturday morning after she was injured in a car wreck Friday night.

"Makenzi was just a great person and a great friend," Jorden Doss, a friend of Farley's, said.

Doss and dozens like him stopped by a stretch of County Road 176 Saturday afternoon. It's about a mile outside of Moulton city limits, and it's where friends told WAAY 31 four Lawrence County High School students were involved in a single car wreck Friday night around 8:00 p.m. Friends told us one of the teens who survived is in the hospital.

If you drive through the stretch of County Road 176 in Lawrence County you're going to see orange paint stretch down for less than a mile, and then you'll see it abruptly stop at a ditch where a WAAY 31 reporter saw friends of the victim pulling out car parts. State troopers told WAAY 31 Farley wasn't wearing her seatbelt when the car ran off the road in a curve, hit a ditch, and started over turning. Doss remembers Farley as a friend who made sure everyone felt included.

"When I was just upset sometimes Makenzi and all of the other color guard members would be like 'you can come join us if those girls are being mean to you'," Doss said.

Doss used to be on his school's dance team. He told WAAY 31 Farley helped pick him up when others put him down.

"She would just make jokes about stuff and just tell me that everything was going to be okay," Doss said.

Doss and his friends are still pulling for the other teen who they say is in the hospital. State troopers wouldn't confirm any other details about the other teens involved in the wreck.