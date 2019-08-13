Car wash in Huntsville braces for heat

Lee's Car Wash employees are outside in the heat all day long. With heat indexes in the triple digits on Tuesday, the car wash purchased a thermometer gun to determine how high temperatures reached.

"I picked up as high as 165 on the hood of a car. You know, when I put it on the pavement, it was like 115," Ronnie Brown, the owner of Lee's Car Wash, said.

The Huntsville car wash took preventative measures to keep their team cool and from overheating. Brown said the heat wave has him watching his employees closely and making sure he has more than enough people on staff.

"Whether that's being able to wear a cut-off shirt or shorts or something that will keep you comfortable and cool, as well as being provided with any hydration that we might need to stay fit and to stay in shape," said Brian Thomas, who details cars.

He said being able to dress for the weather and preparing for the heat makes it bearable. The car wash is equipped with many fans and employees even cool themselves off with water. They say they do whatever it takes to get through the heat.

Thomas said although the heat may be tough, employees at the car wash do whatever they can to provide the best quality service that they can.

"I think the hardest thing to do is stay focused. The heat can be a distraction to many people," said Thomas.

Brown said he doesn't just take precaution in a heat advisory. Any time the temperature is above 90 degrees, he brings out fans and provides drinks for his employees.

"We probably have enough people to do 300 cars on a day like today, but we're probably only going to do about 150, so there's plenty of time to get breaks," said Brown.