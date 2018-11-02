Car vs. train wreck on Church Street in Huntsville

A wreck between a car and a train is being cleared on Church Street in Huntsville. A woman was traveling north and tried to make a u-turn on the tracks to go south on Church Street. She was struck by the train in the process and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The car has been towed, and the train is stopped. Church Street is closed, and because the train is so large, it's also blocking Pratt Avenue. No one else was injured or involved in the wreck, and Huntsville Police urge drivers to avoid the area.
