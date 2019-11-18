Clear

Car towed from ditch at Governors Drive, Monte Sano Boulevard in Huntsville

No one was injured.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A car is being towed from a ditch at Governors Drive and Monte Sano Boulevard in Huntsville. 

The driver lost control, went backwards off the road and landed in the ditch. No one was injured.

