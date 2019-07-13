Car show celebrates moon landing anniversary, Huntsville connection

"Just incredible being apart of that, especially right out of school, was just incredible," said Owen.

Randy Owen worked as an engineer on Apollo missions 7 through 13. He watched as his work help land the first astronauts on the moon.

"Being apart of it was so exciting," said Owen.

5 months after those first steps on the moon, Craig Sumner started his NASA career here in Huntsville.

"Here I am, 21 years old, 21 years old and wearing Buzz Aldrin's or Jim Lovell's training suit," said Sumner.

Fifty years after the Moon landing the two are back here at the Space and Rocket Center for a car show. Sumner showcased the car he drove everyday to work. He even drove a few astronauts in it.

"Charlie Duke and Jim Irwin would be talking about 'if you hadn't cut me off at 10,000 feet I would've landed on the runway at Redstone Arsenal first' and I'd look at them as a 21 year old and say my gosh and you guys are going to the moon and you're up there clowning around in your jets," said Sumner.

The 96 cars at the show are all from the Apollo era, many are owned by families who worked at the Marshall Space Flight Center during the Apollo missions. Money from the car show will help fund the space camp held at the Space and Rocket center.

Both Sumner and Owen hope both the car show and space camp will help inspire the next generation.

"Young fellows come up, one came up and said he was an electrical engineer and he's glad to see this type of thing and he hopes to get into this type of field I told him to hang in there, the space industry has its up and downs, but hang in there," said Owen.

