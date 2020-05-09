Car runs into Athens Post Office

The Athens Post Office will be extra busy this weekend and not just because they're handling packages and cards for Mother's Day.
On Saturday afternoon, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a woman ran into the side the building with her car, leaving a large hole in the building.
Damage left behind after Athens Police said a woman crashed into the U.S. Post Office on Market Street in Athens. (Courtesy: City of Athens)
Chief Johnson said fortunately, no one was hurt in the wreck.
They're investigating what caused the woman to hit the building.
