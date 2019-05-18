Clear

Car pulled from Tennessee River by Morgan County Rescue Squad

The Morgan County Rescue Squad said no one was in the car when it they reached it in the Tennessee River. The Morgan County Rescue Squad said no one was in the car when it they reached it in the Tennessee River.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad (MCRS) said the car was found in the water near Hospitality Park on Highway 31 north.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Decatur Police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the Tennessee River early Saturday morning.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad (MCRS) said the car was found in the water near Hospitality Park on Highway 31 north. 

Officers went into the water to make sure no one was trapped in the vehicle. 

Police called in the MCRS to assist with the operation. They attached a tow cable to the vehicle in order to remove it from the river.

Decatur Fire provided flood lights during the extraction. 

Decatur Police are investigating the wreck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events