Car pulled from Tennessee River by Morgan County Rescue Squad

Decatur Police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the Tennessee River early Saturday morning.
The Morgan County Rescue Squad (MCRS) said the car was found in the water near Hospitality Park on Highway 31 north.
Officers went into the water to make sure no one was trapped in the vehicle.
Police called in the MCRS to assist with the operation. They attached a tow cable to the vehicle in order to remove it from the river.
Decatur Fire provided flood lights during the extraction.
Decatur Police are investigating the wreck.
