Car hits Huntsville home, causes gas leak

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said no one was injured in the collision.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 11:05 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A home in Huntsville had to be temporarily evacuated after Huntsville Fire and Rescue said a car hit it Sunday evening.

According to fire officials, the car hit a home in the 2200 block of Meridian Street around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday. The collision caused a gas leak, according to Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

