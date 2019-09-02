Car crashes into north Huntsville home

A woman in north Huntsville wants to see change in her neighborhood after a car crashed into a woman's home on Monday afternoon.

Lorine Parker was with her family outside their home on Burros Street when she said a car came careening around the corner, cut across their yard before smashing into the house across the street. It all happened around 1:50 p.m.

The car crashed through a trampoline before hitting what Parker said was the bedroom of the woman who lived in the home. She said children had been bouncing on the trampoline just a few minutes before the wreck.

Parker told WAAY 31 that while this incident was frightening, she said it wasn't anything new for the neighborhood.

"The individual (was) doing like they always do: driving like they're on a race track, cause that's how they do out here. They drive up and down the road like they're on a race track," Parker said.

Afer seeing the crash Parker called 911 and began taking pictures. She said when the driver saw her, the driver hopped back in her car and took off.

Parker hopes either law enforement or city officials can do something to help stop people from constantly racing through here community and putting lives at risk.