Car crashes into house on Valley Lane Southeast in Huntsville

Police say no one was injured.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 8:54 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2019 9:05 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say a car crashed into a house Thursday evening on Valley Lane Southeast.

Police say no one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

