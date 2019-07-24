Car crashes into bush on Bankhead Parkway

A driver ran from the scene of a one car accident at Bankhead Parkway and Gaslight Way Tuesday night. Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 they originally approached the vehicle while it was parked at the corner of Bankhead Parkway and Fearn Street. Police were trying to enforce a no parking rule for the area.

Police told WAAY 31 the driver sped off going down Bankhead Parkway. Police followed and found the car crashed into bushes at Gaslight Way. They searched for the driver in the area, but did not find them. Police searched several trails near the Fern Trailhead to see if the driver had thrown anything from the car.

Police told WAAY 31 there is no threat to the community.