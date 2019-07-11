Car crash, massive hole can’t stop popular Albertville restaurant

WAAY 31 received video and pictures taken after a car crashed into the side of a popular Albertville restaurant on Saturday.

Bee Gee's, which is located off of Baltimore Avenue, continued serving customers even with a hole in the side of the building.

There is a temporary fix in place to cover the massive hole after a man was trying to park his car, but hit the gas instead of the break. There were no injuries and Albertville police deemed it an accident.

One employee working during the crash said if it happened minutes earlier, there could have been injuries.

"There were two adults sitting here and four children sitting right across, and if they would have been there any later, they probably wouldn't be here," Michayla Barrett said.

Barrett tells WAAY 31 she was getting ready to take her break on Saturday, when a car crashed through a wall where customers normally sit.

"All of a sudden, we heard kind of like this boom and then it sounded like a lot of ice was falling, but a little louder," Barrett said.

That wasn't ice. It was the sound of bricks falling to the floor. Even with a hole in the wall, the orders kept coming. Brent Rains, who has owned the restaurant for 33 years, says he didn't have time to think about what to do.

"We had been open for 30 minutes or so during this time with customers everywhere, and they asked me, 'Are you going to stay open?' 'Yeah I guess so!'" Rains said.

Rains shared this happened before. In 2001, a truck rolled across Baltimore Avenue, damaging the front of the store. Barrett has seen some close calls in the past, and said it was only a matter of time.

"I've always said someone's eventually going to drive through this building, and when it happened, it was crazy," Barrett said.

The owner hopes to have the hole permanently fixed this weekend.