Clear

Car crash kills Cullman woman early Sunday

The wreck happened about 1:30 Sunday morning.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

A Cullman woman died today in a car crash about five miles north of Cullman.

Alabama State Troopers say the wreck killed Amy Lachelle Drake. The 42-year-old was driving a Toyota 4-Runner about 1:30 this morning when it ran off Cullman County Road 1545. The SUV hit a tree. Drake died at the scene, according to investigators.

Troopers say Drake was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is still going on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events