Car crash kills Cullman woman early Sunday

A Cullman woman died today in a car crash about five miles north of Cullman.

Alabama State Troopers say the wreck killed Amy Lachelle Drake. The 42-year-old was driving a Toyota 4-Runner about 1:30 this morning when it ran off Cullman County Road 1545. The SUV hit a tree. Drake died at the scene, according to investigators.

Troopers say Drake was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is still going on.