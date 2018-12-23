Car crashed into side of church

On Sunday morning, an SUV drove into the front of First Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek of Lawrence County. Investigators stated that a 72-year-old man was driving on Allen Lane and slid across Highway 20. He had a medical brace on his leg, which caused him to lose control of the SUV and drive into the church building.

Church members were having a normal Sunday morning worship service until they heard a loud thump.

"As I got closer we heard the screaming and that's when I saw some crying and some trying to help," said Ussery Miller-Ray.

"It almost sounded like a bomb went off. All of a sudden, a ceiling and glass fell from the back," said Pastor Bryce Lipscomb.

When they went to the front of the church building, they saw the SUV through the walls of the music room and their church member, Dennis Goode covered in debris.

"God is in control, so you go ahead on and do what you have to do. There was nothing we could do, so you have to give him praise regardless," Miller-Ray said.

" We pray God today believing and understanding we are blessed and highly favored. Regardless of our circumstance,we are still blessed," Lipscomb said.

Worship services will continue as normal inside of the church building. Crews are removing debris from outside the church and covered the entrance.

There's no timeline on when they will make repairs.