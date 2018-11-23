Car burned at Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville Police and Fire rescue responded to the scene of a car fire around 8 o'clock Friday night at the Winter park Apartments, at 4116 Newson Road.

HPD tells WAAY 31 that someone called in a report of a car on fire and that they saw someone running away. By the time first responders arrived, the fire was already out. But it was clear that parts of the car had been burned. Police say they are not actively looking for a suspect, but did not elaborate.

There were no reported injuries. The car was not reported stolen and police at the scene were trying to contact the car's owner.