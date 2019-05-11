Car Flipped In Decatur Highway

A car flipped over near the Decatur Bridge Saturday afternoon.

Decatur Fire says the driver was not injured in the single-car accident. Officials don't know what caused the accident at this time, but they say the car may have flipped over after it hit a guardrail.

The scene was cleared just before 5 this afternoon.

One man who witnessed the crash says he believes the car was speeding and says drivers need to be more careful.

"If you have something or some work to attend that's urgent, speeding won't get you what you want," Safaulteen Shaikhli said. " It just [endangers] your life and other people's lives, so every driver needs to take care."

Shaikhli says this wasn't the first accident he's witnessed in the same area.