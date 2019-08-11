Captured: Dangerous escaped Tennessee prison inmate back in custody after manhunt

The inmate who escaped a Tennessee prison last week, launching a massive manhunt, has been recaptured.

Curtis Ray Watson was caught Sunday near Henning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Henning is about 50 miles northeast of Memphis.

“CAPTURED! Thank you for helping us to spread the word this week about Curtis Ray Watson, who was caught this morning in the Henning area. We appreciate your vigilance and your support over the past few days! It's a great day in Tennessee!,” reads an update on the department’s Facebook page.

This means Collins did not leave the area of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary after his Wednesday escape. It, too, is located in Henning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said he's a suspect in the death of Debra Johnson, a longtime corrections official who was found dead in her home on the prison grounds.

Johnson's co-workers discovered her body about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after she didn't report to work. Hours earlier, at 8:30 a.m., corrections officers saw Watson on a facility golf cart at her home, the TBI said Friday.

Authorities said Collins was considered extremely dangerous.

