Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot

The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter's involvement in January’s insurrection.

The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from Facebook that had showed the person inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents.

Rile had worked on Jan. 6 and has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years.

Prosecutors say he had sent the person a message telling them that he was an officer with the police force who “agrees with your political stance."

