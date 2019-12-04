Clear

Capital murder warrant issued in killing of Lowndes County sheriff

William Chase Johnson, 18
William Chase Johnson, 18

Authorities have signed a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 8:08 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: AP

Photo Gallery 2 Images

William Chase Johnson, 18

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors are upgrading the charge against a teenager suspected in the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff, making him eligible for the death penalty.

Authorities have signed a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. He was previously charged with murder in the killing of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.

The new charge carries a possible death penalty, while the original charge has a maximum sentence of life.

Williams was shot to death at a gas station late last month.

Johnson is the son of a sheriff's deputy in neighboring Montgomery County. He hasn't entered a plea in the case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events