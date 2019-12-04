Photo Gallery 2 Images
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Prosecutors are upgrading the charge against a teenager suspected in the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff, making him eligible for the death penalty.
Authorities have signed a capital murder warrant for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. He was previously charged with murder in the killing of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams.
The new charge carries a possible death penalty, while the original charge has a maximum sentence of life.
Williams was shot to death at a gas station late last month.
Johnson is the son of a sheriff's deputy in neighboring Montgomery County. He hasn't entered a plea in the case.
Related Content
- Capital murder warrant issued in killing of Lowndes County sheriff
- Blue Alert issued for 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing the Lowndes County Sheriff
- I-Team: Parole Board warrant issued after murder charges
- Alabama issues warrant for ‘attack squirrel’ owner
- Morgan County sheriff: Woman's fake snake bite uncovers real warrants
- Condolences pour in after shooting death of Lowndes County sheriff
- Benjamin Young found guilty of capital murder in Xbox killing
- Shoals capital murder cases moved to February
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder
- Preliminary hearings in capital murder cases delayed
Scroll for more content...