Capital murder trial for teenager in Limestone County continued again

The case of a teenager accused of murdering a Georgia man behind a Publix in Limestone County was continued for a second time.

The capital murder trial of 19-year-old Jakobe Carter was set to begin Monday morning, but was continued, according to the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office. The teen from Phenix City, Alabama, is charged with the capital murder of 61-year-old Van Johnson.

Back on August 14, 2017, Johnson was doing some exterior construction work behind the Publix in Madison-annexed Limestone County when investigators said he and 18-year-old Aaron Jones struck him in the head with tools and killed him.

The crime was investigated as capital murder because prosecutors said the teens also stole Johnson’s cell phone, keys and cash.

Both teens were indicted on charges of capital murder and second-degree burglary in October 2017. WAAY 31 reported at the time that both teenagers were runaways from the juvenile facility Sequel TSI also known as Three Springs.

A new trial date has not been set for Carter and a reason for the continuance was not available Monday morning.

According to court records, Carter was indicted on October 18, 2018 on the charge of destruction of state property. The indictment states Carter destroyed the cell door glass window.

Jones is scheduled to be in court on November 14 for a hearing on his application for youthful offender status. Jones was 17 years old when investigators said he helped kill Johnson.