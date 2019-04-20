Clear

Capital murder suspect heading to court on Wednesday

Demorris Senyon Lauderdale

Demorris Lauderdale is charged in the shooting death of Austin Rich last month.

A man charged with capital murder for a shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex will head to court on Wednesday.

Court documents state that 28-year-old Demorris Senyon Lauderdale requested a preliminary hearing on April 10 to be held "at the earliest possible date."

According to the initial complaint, Lauderdale used a Glock 9mm hand gun to shoot and kill Austin Rich on March 20, 2019. The shooting happened at the Brixworth at Bridge Street apartments. 

At the time, Huntsville Police said Rich, 19, was inside his girlfriend's apartment. 

He was extradicted back from Clayton County, Georgia, and is currently being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

