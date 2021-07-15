Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Capital murder suspect extradited to North Alabama

Antone Yarbrough

Antone Yarbrough is one of two suspects charged in a deadly shooting in May.

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 11:57 AM
Posted By: Regan Spencer

The second suspect in a capital murder case is now in the Morgan County jail.

Decatur police said 27-year-old Antone Yarbrough was extradited to Decatur following his arrest in South Carolina.

US Marshals took Yarbrough into custody in Myrtle Beach on June 29. 

He was booked into the Morgan Co. jail on a capital murder charge following his extradition Wednesday.

Yarbrough and 21-year-old Mashaud Lewis are charged in the death of 59-year-old Chester Jordan on May 9. Police said Jordan was shot multiple tims and died at the hospital.

Lewis was arrested shortly after the shooting and booked into jail. Both suspects are being held without bond. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events