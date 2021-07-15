Capital murder suspect extradited to North Alabama

The second suspect in a capital murder case is now in the Morgan County jail.

Decatur police said 27-year-old Antone Yarbrough was extradited to Decatur following his arrest in South Carolina.

US Marshals took Yarbrough into custody in Myrtle Beach on June 29.

He was booked into the Morgan Co. jail on a capital murder charge following his extradition Wednesday.

Yarbrough and 21-year-old Mashaud Lewis are charged in the death of 59-year-old Chester Jordan on May 9. Police said Jordan was shot multiple tims and died at the hospital.

Lewis was arrested shortly after the shooting and booked into jail. Both suspects are being held without bond.