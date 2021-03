A man is now in the custody of Huntsville Police after they said he turned himself in for a deadly shooting.

Investigators said on Saturday that Ke'Ondrey Devin McGuire, 20, is now charged with Capital Murder after police said he shot and killed 17-year-old Deu'nta Moore late Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Ascent Trail.

Moore was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.