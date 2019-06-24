Canoe and Kayak access area at Cypress Creek in Florence being closed for construction

The canoe and kayak access area at Cypress Creek will be closed starting Tuesday.

That's because of a renovation project that costs $161,157. The City of Florence tried to keep the area open while crews worked, but a series of destructive incidents led to the closure.

This weekend, someone ran over the landscape beds crews were working on. Other incidents include someone running over and breaking a fire hydrant and people pulling into new asphalt.

At this time, the city doesn't know when the renovations will be completed. The city is doing the project, as a city ordinance requires the parking lot to have landscape.