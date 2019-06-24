Clear

Canoe and Kayak access area at Cypress Creek in Florence being closed for construction

Photo: Rachel Mansell, City of Florence

At this time, the city doesn't know when the renovations will be completed.

Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The canoe and kayak access area at Cypress Creek will be closed starting Tuesday.

That's because of a renovation project that costs $161,157. The City of Florence tried to keep the area open while crews worked, but a series of destructive incidents led to the closure.

This weekend, someone ran over the landscape beds crews were working on. Other incidents include someone running over and breaking a fire hydrant and people pulling into new asphalt.

At this time, the city doesn't know when the renovations will be completed. The city is doing the project, as a city ordinance requires the parking lot to have landscape.

